Merck & Co. (MRK) Holding Maintained by Putnam Fl Investment Management Co; Shannon River Fund Management Lifted Ehealth (EHTH) Holding by $16.31 Million

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 124.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 46,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 83,745 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, up from 37,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 3.83 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 08/03/2018 – STADA STAG.DE CEO SAYS IF MERCK WERE TO CHANGE DEAL STRUCTURE, VOLUME OF MERCK OTC BUSINESS FOR SALE, MAY THINK ABOUT IT; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SEES VARIOUS OPTIONS POSSIBLE FOR CONS HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Trial Met Secondary Endpoint of Overall Response Rate in Early Cohort of Participants; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 105.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 263,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 511,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90 million, up from 248,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $82.01. About 725,866 shares traded or 41.41% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $292,335 activity. WOLF DALE B had bought 2,000 shares worth $210,095 on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Company has invested 1.34% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 59,954 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 12,455 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. California Employees Retirement owns 60,831 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Product Partners Ltd Com owns 31,931 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks holds 142,845 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 675 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 18,135 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 137,985 shares or 0% of the stock. Grp One Trading LP reported 4,942 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ameriprise Fin holds 0% or 101,355 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 2,136 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 22,400 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,045 shares to 5,340 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 6,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,441 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).