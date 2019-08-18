Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Stake; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Increases Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.63M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone Minerals One On One Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 4-6; 29/03/2018 – Blackstone Law, APC Has Filed a Lawsuit Against the Los Angeles Dodgers for Allegedly Trying to Corner the Secondary Ticket; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is among firms weighing offer for LaSalle REIT – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE U.S. TREASURY’S FEDERAL INSURANCE OFFICE, AS MANAGING DIRECTOR IN BLACKSTONE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N PRESIDENT GRAY SAYS WOULD BUY ITALIAN ASSETS – CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – Tripp Smith, Co-Founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to Leave Firm; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – INTEND TO MAKE A SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION OF $0.30 PER UNIT IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Blackstone under fire over push into UK social housing

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 89.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 15,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 32,429 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 17,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA TO SUPPORT CONTINUED REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – MERCK REPORTS FIRST PHASE THREE STUDIES FOR PCV-15 (V114); 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Net Sales Between EUR15B and EUR15.5B; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma

