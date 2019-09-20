Merck & Co (MRK) Stake Held by Glenmede Trust Company Na; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Valuation Declined While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Lifted Its Holding

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 5,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 582,141 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.56M, up from 576,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 426,778 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 366,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.79M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 7.17M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NEW TABLET FORMULATION REDUCES DOSING TO TWO TABLETS TWICE DAILY; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 09/03/2018 – Merck Doubles Down on Debt Reduction; 26/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 17/04/2018 – MERCK REPORTS FIRST PHASE THREE STUDIES FOR PCV-15 (V114); 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – COMBINATION ARMS AND THE CHEMOTHERAPY ARMS OF BOTH STUDIES ALSO REMAIN OPEN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2.35M shares to 30.56 million shares, valued at $5.65B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.00M shares, and cut its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

