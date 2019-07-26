Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Market Value Declined While City Holding Company Has Upped Stake; River Road Asset Management Increased First Citizens Bancshares (FCNCA) Stake by $1.59 Million as Share Value Rose

City Holding Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 3,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,022 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 8,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $81.75 lastly. It is down 29.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – HAVING RECEIVED APPROVAL OF INDICATION, EISAI WILL RECEIVE A DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Citizens Bancshares Inc (FCNCA) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 3,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,818 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Citizens Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $460.46. About 55,438 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 0.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK

Since February 6, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. The insider HOLDING FRANK B JR bought $37,000. 25 shares were bought by DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR, worth $9,875. Shares for $843,750 were bought by Holding Olivia Britton.

