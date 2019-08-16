Merck & Co (MRK) Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $591,375 as Stock Price Rose; Reaves W H & Company Cut American Water Works (AWK) Holding by $20.61 Million

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 31,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 38,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 8.82 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. WILL PAY EISAI AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300M; 07/05/2018 – MERCK FINCK CEO MATTHIAS SCHELLENBERG COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 26.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 198,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 551,849 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.54 million, down from 750,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $124.5. About 992,218 shares traded or 8.17% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – American Water Works Expands Homeowner Services — Deal Digest; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri owns 0.35% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 31,031 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has 7,957 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 374,833 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,033 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Adage Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 8,325 are held by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Com reported 7,015 shares. Scholtz Lc holds 5,990 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Ameriprise owns 0.04% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 843,668 shares. 54,456 are held by Boston Common Asset Management Limited Company. Scout Incorporated invested in 193,720 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Jp Marvel Invest Ltd Liability holds 50,737 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 1.43M shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $71.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Gas Corp Com (NYSE:SWX) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX).

