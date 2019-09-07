Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Trimmed Its Position by $671,968 as Valuation Rose; Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) by $1.01 Million

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 8,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 19,888 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 27,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 5.95 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s combo therapy for skin cancer fails in late-stage study; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, & MERCK & CO. SIGN ONCOLOGY PACT FOR LENVIMA

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 77.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 77,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The institutional investor held 22,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 100,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 259,961 shares traded or 75.87% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) by 193,930 shares to 323,141 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas Partners has invested 0.43% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 27,585 shares. Guardian Management accumulated 11,850 shares. Lpl Limited Liability reported 673,832 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt reported 0.58% stake. First Personal Ser reported 0.26% stake. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.48% or 123,160 shares. Birinyi Associate Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Parsec Mngmt holds 0.07% or 12,671 shares in its portfolio. Amer Trust Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,683 shares. Wendell David Assoc invested in 50,401 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,051 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx reported 97,874 shares. Finemark Bankshares Trust invested in 0.98% or 203,535 shares. 10,224 were accumulated by Wheatland Advisors.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.31 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Washington Trust Bankshares invested in 0% or 879 shares. Quantum Mngmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). 109,173 were reported by Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 44,807 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 100,262 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs stated it has 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Fairpointe Capital Limited holds 38,987 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn accumulated 0% or 42,025 shares. First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Int Group reported 8,121 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 975 shares. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 5,655 shares to 12,844 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

