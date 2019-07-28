Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Upped Its Stake; Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered American International Group (AIG) Position by $1.16 Million

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 27,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,605 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 190,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.90M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.29M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Carlos E. Represas to Retire From Board; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,634 shares to 81,414 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 68,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,039 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pecaut has invested 3.87% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Whittier Tru invested in 0.17% or 130,463 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 188 shares. Skba Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.46% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Becker Cap Management accumulated 1.14 million shares or 1.81% of the stock. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.05% or 7.62 million shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 73,805 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Advisory Net Limited owns 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 14,971 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited invested 0.24% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 122,018 shares. Jnba Financial holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1,743 shares.

