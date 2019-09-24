Merck& Co. (MRK) Holder Oakwood Capital Management Raised Position by $395,495 as Stock Price Rose; Pathstone Family Office Position In Apple (AAPL) Was Has Lifted

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 17,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 73,072 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46 million, up from 55,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (MRK) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 4,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 88,472 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42 million, up from 83,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck& Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $84.36. About 9.16 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK REPORTS FIRST PHASE THREE STUDIES FOR PCV-15 (V114); 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – EXPENSES INCURRED DURING CO-DEVELOPMENT, INCLUDING FOR STUDIES EVALUATING LENVIMA AS MONOTHERAPY, TO BE SHARED EQUALLY BY CO, EISAI; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022023 Company: MERCK AND CO INC; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Studdy As Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $847.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,245 shares to 243,304 shares, valued at $71.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,230 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE).