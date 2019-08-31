Merck & Co. (MRK) Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Increased Stake by $1.35 Million; Parsley Energy (PE) Share Price Declined While Zimmer Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $321,100

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 16,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 194,272 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.16 million, up from 177,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/04/2018 – PEPTIDREAM TO GET MILESTONE FEE FROM MERCK AS MET 3RD CRITERIA; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 07/05/2018 – GERMAN UNIT MERCK FINCK MAKES ABOUT EU3M OPER. PROFIT IN 2017; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – AS PER DEAL, EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $385 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 16,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 2.08M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.20M, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 3.72 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 4,473 shares. Strategic Fincl Service invested 1.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Financial Bank Of The West accumulated 34,620 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Company holds 0.35% or 381,718 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Management reported 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fort Washington Advisors Oh accumulated 0.55% or 586,319 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & has invested 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Yhb Invest Advisors has invested 0.24% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Tcw has 1.42% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.78M shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions reported 20,445 shares. 79,728 were reported by Carret Asset Ltd Liability Co. Mai Cap Management owns 85,511 shares. Montag A & invested in 193,891 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Ftb Inc reported 0.39% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ims Management has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 26,202 shares to 183,915 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Financial Select Sector (XLF) by 456,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,172 shares, and cut its stake in Cboe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.