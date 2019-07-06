Merck & Co. (MRK) Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Stock Rose While Cutler Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 51,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 302,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 8.37M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – EXPENSES INCURRED DURING CO-DEVELOPMENT, INCLUDING FOR STUDIES EVALUATING LENVIMA AS MONOTHERAPY, TO BE SHARED EQUALLY BY CO, EISAI; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 27/03/2018 – Merck Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA TO SUPPORT CONTINUED REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 02/05/2018 – L.A. Capital Management Slashes GE, Merck Stakes — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 5,619 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK)

More notable recent Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on March 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 13, 2015 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2015, Streetinsider.com published: “Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Announces Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: HY, PKBK – nasdaq.com” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Parke Bancorp: A Chronically Undervalued Financial Stock (Part II) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 09, 2014.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $100,335 activity. DALTON DANIEL J sold $41,535 worth of stock or 2,130 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

