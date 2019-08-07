Merck & Co. (MRK) Shares Rose While Tradition Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.75 Million Its Position; Park Presidio Capital Raised Holding in Wabtec (WAB) by $10.95 Million

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.72M, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.87M shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 33,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 117,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 10.38 million shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA: Mavenclad Is for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL MET A PRE-SPECIFIED SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF ORR IN AN EARLY COHORT OF PARTICIPANTS AT AN INTERIM ANALYSIS; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 16/05/2018 – Merck to Use Genome Editing in Study of Gut Bacteria to Benefit Malnourished Children; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 201,451 were reported by Hahn Capital Ltd Liability. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 8,286 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Communication reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 153 were accumulated by Qci Asset Management. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Amp Capital, Australia-based fund reported 71,050 shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Company has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Interest Ca has invested 0.38% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Charter Tru, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,831 shares. Dudley And Shanley accumulated 18,154 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 170,496 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schroder Mgmt Group reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Financial Pro Incorporated reported 38 shares. Wealthcare Capital stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

