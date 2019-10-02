Merck& Co. (MRK) Shareholder Btr Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Park Circle Co Decreased Its Position in Travelers Companies (TRV) by $745,000

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The hedge fund held 61,150 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, down from 66,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $142.25. About 592,314 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 31/05/2018 – Hurricane Season Begins, Travelers Seeking Advice; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (MRK) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 4,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 138,733 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63 million, up from 134,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck& Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.53. About 4.42 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 27/03/2018 – Merck Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and KE; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $536.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sect Spdr Materials Fund (XLB) by 22,025 shares to 12,880 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Co. (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 3,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,749 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.01 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.