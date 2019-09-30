Merck & Co (MRK) Stake Lifted by Naples Global Advisors Llc; Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Adr (BABA) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc bought 4,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 66,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54M, up from 61,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $84.64. About 3.32M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 08/03/2018 – STADA MAY BE INTERESTED IF MERCK CHANGES SCOPE OF ASSET SALE; 11/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (BABA) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 2,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 15,152 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $168.06. About 8.68 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,911 shares to 18,214 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 8,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 34.44 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

