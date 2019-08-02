Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Parthenon Has Cut Stake by $399,977; Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) by $7.23 Million

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $305.51. About 284,955 shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 21/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 143,758 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, down from 148,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 7.20 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. CITES NSCLC DATA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ENTERING INTO MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH ENTITIES BELONGING TO MERCK GROUP; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves New Monotherapy Indication for its KEYTRUDA – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “European advisory group backs Merck’s Keytruda + Pfizer’s Inlyta in first-line kidney cancer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs new use for Merck’s Keytruda – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: Pipeline & Regulatory Updates by MRK, GSK, SNY – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Worries Trigger Bearish Merck Options Trades – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 21,448 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northstar Gp Incorporated Inc owns 16,768 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Miura Management Limited Liability Com owns 5.06% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 355,000 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Division reported 0.46% stake. Barnett & Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Chase Investment Counsel Corporation has 1.97% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 46,018 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh has invested 0.55% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 12.99M shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 2,000 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs. Twin Inc holds 277,273 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. The New Hampshire-based Wendell David Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.65% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Royal London Asset Management stated it has 1.04 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.55% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “REIT Geography And What It Tells Us About Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Significant Time For Essex’s Future – Full Of Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $218.63M for 23.07 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 5,139 shares. Stifel Fin holds 12,772 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 724 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.19% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 198,505 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 3,725 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ironwood Fincl Lc holds 0.02% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 103 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Communications Ltd reported 3,531 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 17,157 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 1,124 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.06% or 9,784 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) owns 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.15% or 792,758 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 4,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 1,767 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Co accumulated 1,374 shares.