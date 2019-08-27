Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose While Sphera Funds Management LTD Decreased Stake; Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Position Has Lifted by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 377,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36M, down from 472,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 5.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase l Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase llB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 10,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 257,117 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 246,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 2.18M shares traded or 32.87% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5,869 shares to 30,754 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 375,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

