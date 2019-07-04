Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Regions Financial Decreased Holding by $8.99 Million as Shares Declined; Nwi Management LP Increased Stake in Microsoft (CRM)

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.18 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 108,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.18M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 5.97M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 22/05/2018 – Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. $68,011 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $734,450. Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $946,046. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.58 million was sold by Benioff Marc. Hawkins Mark J also sold $1.36 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerg Mark Hh (EMB) by 800,000 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $324.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Street Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 109,547 shares. Fin Counselors Inc has 0.44% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 237,000 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.19% stake. Lord Abbett Co Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 407,989 shares. Cadinha Co Ltd Liability holds 0.5% or 16,135 shares in its portfolio. Mathes holds 20,961 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 268 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt invested in 2,095 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 7,518 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.39% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 37,702 shares. Int Grp Inc Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 292,718 shares. Security Natl invested in 0.67% or 13,190 shares. Westfield Management Co LP reported 1.21 million shares. Riverbridge Ltd Co reported 354,224 shares stake.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 35,254 shares to 756,786 shares, valued at $36.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 25,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (CSJ).

