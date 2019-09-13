Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Rose While Family Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.20 Million; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Market Value Rose While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lifted Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 41,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 76.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 26,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 8,281 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, down from 34,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 6.84M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Promises a Revamp for Struggling Liquid-Crystals Unit; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees Organic Sales Growth of Between 3% and 5% in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Carlos E. Represas to Retire From Board; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.19% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 13,302 are held by Veritable Lp. 814,000 are owned by Heathbridge Capital Ltd. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking reported 0.13% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 147,847 shares. 91,469 were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited has invested 0.57% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Utah Retirement has 154,671 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 96,739 shares. 1.21M are held by Alberta Investment Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 68,536 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.12% or 1.25M shares. Bard has invested 0.34% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30,800 shares to 443,500 shares, valued at $13.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,500 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.52 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $254.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 24,000 shares to 79,504 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Value Mun Income Tr (IIM) by 22,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).