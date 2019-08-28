Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Logan Capital Management Cut Holding by $2.16 Million as Market Value Rose; New York State Teachers Retirement System Position in Wabtec (WAB) Has Boosted by $4.92 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 26,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 135,369 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, down from 161,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 5.51 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO PAY EISAI UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300 MLN U.S. DOLLARS AND UP TO $650 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN OPTION RIGHTS THROUGH 2020 AS PER DEAL; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Opinion: Combination immunotherapy may have failed in the Incyte/Merck trial, but it’s here to stay; 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 53.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 67,381 shares as the company's stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 192,610 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, up from 125,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $66.23. About 763,339 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 9,511 shares to 44,896 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 96,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.73 million were reported by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.23% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Oakbrook Limited Liability Com reported 485,380 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.85% or 36.58 million shares. Altfest L J And accumulated 40,714 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The New Jersey-based Systematic Mngmt LP has invested 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd reported 15,289 shares stake. Axa owns 1.64M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.11% or 14,079 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares And Tru reported 53,451 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 7,444 shares. 2.33 million were accumulated by Pictet Asset Limited. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hl Financial Svcs Llc has 0.31% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).



Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 16.97M shares worth $1.19B. On Thursday, May 23 KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 8,000 shares. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

