Merck (MRK) Stock Value Rose While Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Decreased Its Stake by $956,658; Paragon Capital Management Raised Its Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by $1.49 Million

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 33,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 113,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 80,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 1.25 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 11,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 611,122 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.83 million, down from 622,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 3.84 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 27/03/2018 – Merck: Designation Is For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 17/04/2018 – LABCYTE INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENT, PROTOTYPE ACOUSTIC-MS SYSTEMS WILL BE INSTALLED AT SELECT MERCK SITES; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares to 86,177 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,784 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7,040 shares to 20,250 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 3,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD).

