Merck (MRK) Stake Has Boosted by Chemung Canal Trust Company; As Dine Brands Global (DIN) Stock Price Declined, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Raised Its Holding by $17.76 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 1120.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 195,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 212,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.41 million, up from 17,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 94,565 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 8,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 101,272 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, up from 92,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 1.98 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Enters Risk-Sharing Deal With SFJ Pharmaceuticals for Abituzumab; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European advisory group backs Merck’s Keytruda + Pfizer’s Inlyta in first-line kidney cancer – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 17,859 shares to 8,017 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,006 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Mgmt Ltd Co Ca accumulated 83,707 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.75% or 11,909 shares. Sadoff Invest Management Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tcw Gp reported 1.78 million shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Greylin Invest Mangement has 1.36% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.2% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 4,190 shares. Jones Cos Lllp accumulated 168,089 shares. Paw Cap Corporation owns 0.74% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 9,000 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc reported 0.68% stake. 5,307 are held by Lbmc Investment Advsr Limited Liability. Hilltop Incorporated holds 40,681 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp reported 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 2.49 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,239 were accumulated by Ls Investment Llc. Mufg Americas accumulated 0% or 458 shares. James Inv holds 7,225 shares. Advsr Asset Inc reported 0% stake. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 7,394 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 25,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei stated it has 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 11,144 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 835,712 shares. Legal And General Gru Pcl stated it has 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 11,905 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.