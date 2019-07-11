Merck (MRK) Market Value Declined While Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position; Zeke Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by $693,654

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 49.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,243 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 18,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 39,806 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 209,218 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.40M, down from 213,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.44. About 7.44 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.70 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.07 per share. GRA’s profit will be $76.28M for 16.74 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.