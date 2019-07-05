Merck (MRK) Holder New England Research & Management Has Cut Position; Baker Ellis Asset Management Increases Position in J P Morgan Chase (JPM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $113.29. About 3.37 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – WESTAR ENERGY INC WR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 02/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan developed its blockchain technology called Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37; 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,295 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 28,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 2.69 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 03/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NOW EXPECTS THAT AN ADDITIONAL INTERIM ANALYSIS WILL BE CONDUCTED PRIOR TO ASCO; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Enters Risk-Sharing Deal With SFJ Pharmaceuticals for Abituzumab; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.69 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,175 shares to 84,100 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger (NYSE:KR) by 23,324 shares to 194,285 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,647 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. $599,304 worth of stock was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares.

