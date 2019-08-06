Merck & Co (MRK) Stake Held by Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd; Montag & Caldwell Holds Position in Ross Stores (ROST)

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1007.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 441,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 485,651 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.39M, up from 43,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 6.83M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS SAYS FIRB APPROVES TAKEOVER BY MERCK SHARP & DOHME; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte knocked as combo drug trial with Merck fails; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97M, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 1.06 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 1,459 shares. Telemus Capital Llc stated it has 10,922 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Hahn Capital Management Ltd holds 0% or 400,150 shares. Wetherby Asset, California-based fund reported 11,353 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.22% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 80,900 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 4.25M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 67,229 were accumulated by M&T National Bank. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com invested in 0.09% or 9,758 shares. Kdi Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 81,294 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 329 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 309,027 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.14% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 575,376 shares.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 15,515 shares to 139,949 shares, valued at $60.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 30,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,949 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

