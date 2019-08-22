Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Rose While Klingenstein Fields & Co Decreased Position by $9.25 Million; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lowered by $323,204 Its Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 111,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 352,923 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, down from 464,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 2.23M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 07/05/2018 – GERMAN UNIT MERCK FINCK MAKES ABOUT EU3M OPER. PROFIT IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 17/05/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR MERCK KGAA’S MAVENCLAD; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 26/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children; 24/05/2018 – EISAI SAYS FDA HAS EXTENDED ACTION DATE FOR SNDA FOR LENVATINIB FOR POTENTIAL FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 488,148 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37M, down from 494,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 2.22 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 2,998 shares to 10,618 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 179,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,838 were accumulated by Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Com Tn. Old Point Tru & Fin N A invested in 6,691 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Becker reported 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Coatue Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,632 shares. American Intl Gru reported 573,678 shares. Fmr holds 0.12% or 20.05M shares. Davenport Lc invested in 1.25% or 2.01M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 6,684 shares. Beach Counsel Pa reported 10,200 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 2.11M shares. Moreover, Wallace Cap Management has 0.31% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Atwood And Palmer invested in 484 shares or 0% of the stock. 240,744 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr. The New York-based Independent Investors Inc has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gotham Asset Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SOUR PATCH KIDS, Trident VIBES and Activision Put Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Fans in the Driver Seat in a Whole New Way – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,441 shares to 114,955 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 62,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,910 are owned by Lederer And Associates Invest Counsel Ca. 5,550 are owned by Carderock Management. Finance Advisory Ser holds 0.2% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 12,115 shares. Acr Alpine Rech Llc invested in 0% or 208,421 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Iat Reinsurance Communication Ltd accumulated 1,487 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 0.71% stake. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny has 0.16% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Aperio Group Inc Ltd accumulated 0.68% or 1.90 million shares. 83,707 are owned by Oakwood Mgmt Lc Ca. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0.76% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fmr Llc has invested 0.11% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 8.43 million shares. 1.15 million were reported by Hexavest. Armistice Ltd invested 0.42% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).