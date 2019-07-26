Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $1.11 Million; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Lifted Holding in Ugi (UGI) as Share Value Rose

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 42.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 13,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 31,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.42. About 6.39 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 16/03/2018 – The CDC says Shingrix is preferred over Merck’s Zostavax; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ugi Corporation (UGI) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 6,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,428 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 137,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Ugi Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 849,902 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10,729 shares to 926,968 shares, valued at $93.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) by 15,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 150,925 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $82.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 29,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

