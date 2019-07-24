Merck & Company (MRK) Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Raised Stake; Microstrategy (MSTR) Market Value Declined While Clearline Capital LP Has Upped Stake by $1.50 Million

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 10,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 71,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, up from 61,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $122.73. About 65,152 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 7.15% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (MRK) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 28,258 shares as the company's stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, up from 132,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Company Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.75. About 6.89 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Keytruda + Lenvima Breakthrough Therapy for first-line liver cancer – Seeking Alpha" on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "FDA OKs Merck's triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha" published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "P&G CEO David Taylor pushes for board diversity (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier" on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha" published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Why Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,825 shares. Park Oh reported 1.73% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hgk Asset holds 5,400 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv reported 0.16% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Shufro Rose & Ltd Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Farmers Tru has 0.22% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Jump Trading Ltd invested in 0.34% or 12,746 shares. Delta Asset Limited Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 15,101 shares. Proshare Advisors has invested 0.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 89,261 are owned by Augustine Asset Management. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 310 shares. 55,236 are held by Exane Derivatives. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc has 0.38% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 12,145 shares. Chevy Chase invested in 0.75% or 2.30M shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 81,751 shares to 70,681 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 204,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,971 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc owns 54 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,968 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Ltd reported 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Ameriprise stated it has 107,498 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Moreover, Comerica Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Kbc Gru Nv holds 6,432 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 163,230 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 7,556 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 5,300 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1,997 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 93,873 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.