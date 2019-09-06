Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Rose While Greylin Investment Mangement Trimmed by $2.38 Million Its Position; Mercadolibre (MELI) Market Value Rose While Cumberland Advisors Cut Stake

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $604.38. About 23,678 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 28,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 72,865 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, down from 101,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 1.07 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Presents New Osteoarthritis Data at OARSI 2018 World Congress; 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY EPS $2.45-EPS $2.57; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 02/05/2018 – L.A. Capital Management Slashes GE, Merck Stakes — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – BREAKING: Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK +2.6%

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $975,975 for 7554.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EWG) by 19,680 shares to 108,005 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 17,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (XBI).

