Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Rose While Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Decreased by $479,076 Its Holding; Menta Capital Holds Stake in Yum Brands (YUM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 239,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93 million, down from 245,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 9.36M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – $MRK +2%; 03/05/2018 – Merck’s snapshot of positive data for frontline lung cancer niche triggers a new scramble for quick Keytruda OK $MRK; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Use Gemone Editing in Gut Bacteria Study; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 66.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 3,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 9,618 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, up from 5,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $116.94. About 3.33M shares traded or 125.71% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 25,684 shares to 78,588 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. Another trade for 19,436 shares valued at $1.83M was made by Gibbs David W on Friday, February 8. The insider Creed Greg sold $1.32M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

