Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Intact Investment Management Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose; Mckinley Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 99,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 160,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.37 million, down from 259,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – THREE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO EBOLA PATIENTS ESCAPED QUARANTINE IN CITY OF MBANDAKA – MSF; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 08/03/2018 – STADA STAG.DE CEO SAYS IF MERCK WERE TO CHANGE DEAL STRUCTURE, VOLUME OF MERCK OTC BUSINESS FOR SALE, MAY THINK ABOUT IT; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 13,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The hedge fund held 197,241 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, down from 210,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.57. About 148,353 shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 10,072 shares to 13,537 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 56,600 shares to 248,600 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 90,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).