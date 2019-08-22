Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose While Pettyjohn Wood & White Cut Holding; Lvz Advisors Decreased Gentex (GNTX) Stake by $2.08 Million

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 737,096 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 11,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 28,403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 39,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 3.71 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 06/04/2018 – Incyte-Merck trial fails in blow to cancer immunotherapy, but researchers remain hopeful; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 05/04/2018 – HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD HCLT.NS ACQUIRES LIFE SCIENCES AND CONSUMER SERVICES PROVIDER C3l SOLUTIONS FROM MERCK & CO INC; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 09/03/2018 – CFRA Had Merck KGaA at Buy; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares to 699,952 shares, valued at $35.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of stock. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. Nash Kevin C bought 568 shares worth $9,985. The insider Downing Steven R bought $12,499.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Communications The owns 422,384 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 67,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,724 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh has invested 2.48% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Management Of Virginia Lc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 259,981 shares. American Mgmt owns 1.94M shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Epoch Invest Ptnrs reported 0.01% stake. 237,036 were accumulated by Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.19M shares. United Automobile Association reported 41,213 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 29,892 shares stake. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Riverbridge Ltd Llc reported 1.5% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 192,965 shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.98 million for 15.92 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Advisors Ltd invested in 5,307 shares. Pioneer Trust Commercial Bank N A Or has 9,360 shares. Elm Ltd Liability Co invested in 11,046 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Fiduciary Finance Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 97,874 shares stake. Weiss Multi accumulated 30,000 shares. First Advisors Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Dupont Cap Management reported 376,480 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hightower Trust Svcs Lta has 0.59% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ajo LP holds 4.62M shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. 1.19 million are owned by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc. Td Capital Limited Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,067 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Il stated it has 66,863 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 316,099 shares. Trust Communication Of Oklahoma accumulated 4,650 shares or 0% of the stock.