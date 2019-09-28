Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) Holder Augustine Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Lowes Companies (LOW) Holder Valicenti Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 32.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 19,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 40,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, down from 59,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05 million, down from 89,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 20/05/2018 – EBOLA VACCINATION CAMPAIGN IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO DUE TO BEGIN ON MONDAY -HEALTH MINISTRY; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER CARE UNIT, INCLUDING SALE IN PARTS; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel, Effective April 16; 03/05/2018 – MODERNA & MERCK & CO. EXPAND MRNA CANCER VACCINES PACT; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0.18% or 3.92 million shares. 802,801 are held by Prudential Inc. Glenview Cap Management Limited Liability Co owns 783,991 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jones Financial Companies Lllp invested in 0.02% or 98,871 shares. Cadence Cap has invested 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Leisure Cap Mgmt has invested 0.9% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has invested 0.33% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Guardian Cap Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,420 shares. 15,125 are held by Meridian Mgmt. 3,638 are owned by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv. Clearbridge Invs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 124,449 shares. Parkside National Bank accumulated 3,554 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,528 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $205.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Investment Grade Corp Bo by 5,196 shares to 23,296 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. 250 shares valued at $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 2,921 shares to 40,067 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.58 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elm Lc has 10,821 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Lc reported 9,942 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.66% or 863,200 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 1.11% stake. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 24,696 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 26,743 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 23,115 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc invested 2.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Citizens And Northern Corp has invested 0.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 46,048 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc invested in 0.96% or 66,019 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc owns 20,420 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Albion Fincl Group Ut accumulated 24,325 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Edge Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 2.7% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Everence Capital Incorporated invested in 66,121 shares or 0.92% of the stock.

