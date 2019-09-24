Merck & Co. (MRK) Shareholder Kempner Capital Management Cut Holding by $1.41 Million as Stock Rose; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Holds Position in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 3.37M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 24.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 16,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 50,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, down from 67,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $84.36. About 9.16 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday – health ministry; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 03/05/2018 – MERCK WILL MAKE $125M INVESTMENT IN MODERNA; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of Sept. 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Black Creek Invest invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 7.77 million shares. Hm Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,682 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stock Yards National Bank And holds 0.42% or 53,046 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag reported 99,191 shares. 3.08 million were reported by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Verition Fund Management Ltd stated it has 27,929 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile owns 15.15M shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 273,207 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.36% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Spectrum Mngmt Grp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Endurance Wealth owns 0.11% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 8,234 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Com owns 170,167 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.87 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.