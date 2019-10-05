Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Has Cut Holding as Shares Rose; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Novagold Res (NG) by $1.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 281,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 2.18M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 68.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 22,491 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, down from 70,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 7.01M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 02/05/2018 – L.A. Capital Management Slashes GE, Merck Stakes — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Net Pft EUR1.01B; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,100 shares to 11,133 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 186,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 865,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 17.00 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.