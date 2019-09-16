Merck & Co (MRK) Holding Has Raised by Omers Administration Corp; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Boosted Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Stake by $1.35 Million

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 3.45 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 4/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 869.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 103,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 115,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $81.94. About 3.11M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 31/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. & PREMIER COLLABORATING TO HELP CUT CLOSTRIDIUM DIF; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 03/05/2018 – Merck doubles down on Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccines, paying $125M to partner on KRAS shared antigen strategy $MRK; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38B and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 113,066 shares to 195,226 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 48,875 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 1.08M shares. Ipswich Mngmt reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 315,450 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 100,000 shares. Clear Street Markets Ltd invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.95% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9.42 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 6.45 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk owns 1.69 million shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Company invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Guardian Cap Advisors LP has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amica Retiree invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Profund Ltd Liability reported 63,170 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Agf Invests invested 0.68% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 5,834 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Invest LP has invested 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). John G Ullman & owns 85,675 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sit Invest Associate Inc owns 0.44% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 170,600 shares. Sandhill Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 10,797 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Long Island Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,115 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.19% or 27,367 shares. Jmg Grp holds 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 4,518 shares. Family invested in 8,281 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Stearns Financial invested in 5,884 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 1.81% or 53,012 shares. Robotti Robert has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hilton Llc holds 0.02% or 2,015 shares. Violich reported 44,751 shares stake.