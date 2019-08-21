Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Rose While Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Position by $535,433; Jane Street Group Cut Its Holding in Ingredion (INGR) as Market Value Declined

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 6,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 561,139 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.67 million, down from 567,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 5.03M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Results roll in from Akzo Nobel, Merck, Uniper; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA WOULD BE OPEN TO SELLING CONSUMER HEALTH IN PIECES; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Study’s Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Also Isn’t Expected to Reach Statistical Significance; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 61.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc analyzed 8,876 shares as the company's stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 5,478 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 14,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 360,260 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News; 03/05/2018 - Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 - INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 20/04/2018 - Moody's Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 - SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 03/05/2018 - Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 20/04/2018 - INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY'S; 03/05/2018 - INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 16/05/2018 - Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 - Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc (Call) by 830,700 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Put) (NYSE:ABC) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Yelp Inc (Put) (NYSE:YELP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Ohio-based North Point Managers Corporation Oh has invested 1.88% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Stifel Financial invested in 25,801 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 1,784 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 49,311 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial owns 228,925 shares. Lapides Asset Management Limited Com holds 7,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 0.21% or 107,927 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 46,000 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The reported 109,047 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 47,000 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 294,028 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 11,704 shares. 2.04M were reported by Fmr Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Glob Advisors Lc holds 16,914 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 21,323 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Bbr Prtn Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2,461 shares. Iowa Bank has 1.8% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,040 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.83% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 122,968 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Haverford Tru invested in 0.81% or 523,884 shares. Moreover, First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Ser has 2.47% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 62,295 are owned by Barbara Oil Co. Hillsdale Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,570 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Com invested in 168,426 shares or 2.35% of the stock. 58,981 are held by Ftb Advsrs Inc. Peddock Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP owns 2,479 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

