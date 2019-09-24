Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Gladius Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $2.02 Million as Market Value Rose; Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding by $54.39 Million; Valuation Declined

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 494,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 347,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.41M, down from 841,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $110.75. About 278,590 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 102.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 24,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 47,723 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 23,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 2.98M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and KE; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s combo therapy for skin cancer fails in late-stage study; 10/04/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the Infertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood & Palmer has 645 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt invested in 0.56% or 56,169 shares. Clearbridge Invests Llc owns 12.31M shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Botty Investors Ltd holds 0.86% or 32,296 shares. Montag A And accumulated 206,086 shares. First Utd Comml Bank Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 3,476 shares. Boys Arnold & owns 0.68% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 55,597 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). California-based Oakwood Management Lc Ca has invested 3.18% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 691,080 shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 172,427 shares. First National Trust stated it has 1.63% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ameriprise Finance Inc accumulated 15.90 million shares. Fincl Advantage holds 0.01% or 233 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I-Mab Bio collaborates with MSD to evaluate TJC4 in combination with KEYTRUDA – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA accepts Merck application for Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) by 48,500 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Put) by 190,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,700 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put).

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58M for 17.52 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 0.04% or 96,000 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.76% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.1% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Navellier And Inc holds 30,142 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 1,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vertex One Asset Management Incorporated holds 42,000 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas reported 2,188 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 76,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,631 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% or 30,167 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 40,108 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Com owns 161,791 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Clal Ins Entertainment Ltd has 5.55% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 2.18M shares. Kellner Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 13,300 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 1.22 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IIVI-Finisar deal receives Chinese approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “All Bets Are Off With the Nvidia Stock Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA Sparks Rumors to Beat Rivals in Mellanox Buyout Race – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mellanox Introduces New LinkX® 200G & 400G Cables & Transceivers at CIOE, Shenzhen, China and ECOC, Dublin, Ireland 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 16, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CSX, UAL, MLNX, IBKR, HWC, FULT, WSBC, HOPE, UBNK, UCFC – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.