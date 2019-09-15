Merck & Co (MRK) Position Boosted by Viking Fund Management Llc; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Lowered Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $610,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 6.84M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 07/03/2018 – Eisai Co., Ltd. and Merck Enter Global Strategic Oncology Collaboration for LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 98,731 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11 million, down from 103,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck (MRK) announces EC Approves its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Inlyta as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forum Energy Tec (NYSE:FET) by 460,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Rothschild & Company Asset Management Us Inc has invested 0.91% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Strategic Advisors Ltd Com owns 27,729 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Private Trust Com Na stated it has 57,493 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com owns 148,160 shares. Boston Prtn owns 0.41% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3.62M shares. Old Point Trust Fincl Service N A owns 30,695 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 155,256 shares. Moreover, Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc has 0.06% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 8,906 shares. Manchester Management Lc holds 42,621 shares. Usa Portformulas stated it has 80,259 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has 0.25% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 309,780 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.24 million shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Savant Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.26% or 22,116 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Rech Ltd Com stated it has 2,513 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smead Cap Mgmt Inc owns 939,324 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Today: FIS and Worldpay Merge to Create Payments Giant – Motley Fool” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 155 were reported by Earnest Prtn Ltd Com. Moreover, Boston Family Office Llc has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,675 shares. 512 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Sky Inv Llc holds 1.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 25,661 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Company holds 9,043 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus invested in 24,539 shares. Maplelane Cap Lc accumulated 0.86% or 332,000 shares. Moreover, James Inv Research has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 23 shares. 108,945 are held by Hollencrest Cap. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Td Asset Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Marietta Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.43% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 304,600 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc holds 166,280 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Webster State Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc, which manages about $156.23 million and $148.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,823 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.83 million for 23.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.