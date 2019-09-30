Merck & Co (MRK) Position Maintained by Mirador Capital Partners Lp; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 232,333 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.56 million, down from 236,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $169.29. About 652,990 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 258.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 19,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 26,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 7,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 3.78M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/05/2018 – #2 UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s Merck seeks drug development partners; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB WITH SFJ PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 8,599 shares to 1,246 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,148 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc holds 84,859 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bender Robert & Assoc holds 6,392 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank And stated it has 3,325 shares. Da Davidson And has 0.79% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc reported 35,648 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corporation holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 151,853 shares. Natl Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. 38,070 are owned by Systematic Mngmt L P. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd has invested 5.45% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Franklin Street Incorporated Nc invested in 19,040 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 1.65 million shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 842,549 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company reported 3,930 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 3.12% or 241,681 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Cap Management Inc accumulated 47,794 shares.

