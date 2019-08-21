Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Decreased Its Position by $630,800; Hologic (HOLX) Stock Price Rose While Boston Family Office Trimmed by $521,760 Its Stake

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 10,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 35,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 46,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 456,114 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 68.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 3,470 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 11,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 2.94M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Updates on Consumer Health, New Launches — Earnings Review; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 23/03/2018 – ANTICANCER AGENT LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE) APPROVED FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) IN JAPAN, FIRST APPROVAL WORLDWIDE FOR LENVIMA FOR HCC; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 A MODERATE ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASE OF BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 52 shares or 0% of the stock. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 7,850 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Optimum Inv Advisors holds 16,512 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 187,639 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 24,260 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund Sa has 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Ameriprise Fin reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Contravisory Inv Management reported 7,701 shares stake. C Grp Hldgs A S owns 199,328 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ww Invsts holds 0.3% or 25.73M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 18,566 are held by Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 11,708 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) by 6,970 shares to 181,397 shares, valued at $17.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 37,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,994 shares to 151,741 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

