Merck & Co New (MRK) Holder Btim Has Boosted Stake by $906,858 as Shares Rose; Holder Mak Capital One Upped Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 103.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 2.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 4.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.01 million, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 4.47 million shares traded or 20.97% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES RAIL DEAL HAPPENING IN FOURTH QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “HAS BEEN OPERATING ITS OIL SANDS FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES”; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WILL NOT CONSIDER ANY MATERIAL NEW ADDITIONS UNTIL IT SEES CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT TO INCREASE PIPELINE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY OUT OF THE PROVINCE- CONF; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO

Btim Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 10,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 631,244 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.93M, up from 620,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55 million shares traded or 128.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019555 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – HAVING RECEIVED APPROVAL OF INDICATION, EISAI WILL RECEIVE A DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 06/04/2018 – IGNORE: MERCK KGAA EVOBRUTINIB STUDY RESULTS REPORTED MAR. 7; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Rebif and Aubagio Rises After 1-Wk, Avonex Advances: MS; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance" on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Merck (MRK) Pooled Analysis Continues to Show its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Chemotherapy Improved OS for Patients with Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com" on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More news for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 05, 2019 is yet another important article.