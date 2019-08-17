Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose While Cadence Bank Na Decreased Its Holding by $1.23 Million; Holder Hilton Capital Management Boosted Cme Group (CME) Position

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 5,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 101,247 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66M, up from 95,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 928,513 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/05/2018 – US judge scraps trial into CME Group’s defence of home market; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 09/03/2018 – CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CME gets foothold in Black Sea with new-look grain futures; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES NEX GROUP’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 14,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 64,050 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 78,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 03/05/2018 – $MRK +2%; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Merck Expands Lead in Lung Cancer Therapy (Video); 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB WITH SFJ PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP; 15/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS UNIT AMENDS 2014 COLLABORATION PACT WITH MERCK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marvin & Palmer Assocs stated it has 66,232 shares or 4.29% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.98% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Condor Capital has 0.06% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,624 shares. Ashfield Prns Lc has 81,839 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 113,480 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 4,774 shares. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas owns 316,576 shares or 3.23% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company has 485,380 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Oh invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Navellier Assoc Incorporated has 9,008 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.2% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 7,326 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 42,610 shares. Hartford Com holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 348,649 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Com has 38,152 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Management has 22,771 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Dividend Investors Have Reasons to Look to Big Biotech Over Big Pharma Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 171,700 shares to 14,985 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,530 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE).