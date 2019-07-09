Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Boosted Its Stake; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lowered Cyrusone (CONE) Position by $779,376 as Stock Price Rose

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 14,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 649,915 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.08M, down from 664,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 453,843 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 183.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 205,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 317,629 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.44M, up from 112,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 12.02 million shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Approval for Mavenclad Therapy in UAE; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 13/03/2018 – Merck: First Filing Acceptance for an Anti-PD-1 Therapy in Cervical Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Germany’s Merck Breaks Down Currency Impact; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8,018 shares to 269,152 shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 57,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,622 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Mgmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,157 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc invested in 0.15% or 13,600 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 48,222 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Leavell Investment Mgmt reported 0.41% stake. 34,620 were reported by Retail Bank Of The West. Investec Asset Management stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.28% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc reported 4,473 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. John G Ullman Assoc reported 140,075 shares stake. Healthcor Mgmt Lp has 4.22% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). King Luther Cap Mngmt invested in 1.77M shares or 1.12% of the stock. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,947 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability holds 215,977 shares. Element Capital accumulated 0.08% or 31,511 shares. Advisors Lc reported 0.65% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.67 million for 18.48 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Honeywell International has invested 0.96% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Cibc Ww Markets reported 17,544 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 381,083 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.06% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Laurion LP stated it has 37,100 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York holds 49,300 shares. Stifel Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 58,673 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 353,669 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 74,144 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.01% or 6,884 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 43,858 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 1.53% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 68,550 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Limited Partnership has 287,930 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 324,394 shares to 786,727 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 545,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05M shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. $99,901 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL on Monday, March 11.