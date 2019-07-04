Merck & Company New (MRK) Shareholder Wedbush Securities Has Trimmed Holding; Hamlin Capital Management Has Boosted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $8.38 Million

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Company Inc New (MRK) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 44,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Merck & Company Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 5.97 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 15/05/2018 – Germany’s Merck Breaks Down Currency Impact; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 88,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 508,645 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.41 million, up from 420,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.02. About 1.88M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc accumulated 25,101 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Williams Jones Ltd Liability stated it has 104,705 shares. General has invested 1.53% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wafra holds 386,312 shares. Cypress Cap Gp holds 0.8% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 47,003 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 3.34M shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 2.90M shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 222,964 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Inc has 0.09% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Green Valley Invsts Ltd Llc stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 18,926 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Com has 2.67% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.6% or 15.69 million shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,764 shares to 29,540 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 7,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U S (AGG).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 52,948 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $97.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 441,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Clarivest Asset Mngmt holds 100,571 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 12,372 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 60,865 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Toth Advisory holds 0.02% or 698 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc accumulated 20,345 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Franklin Resources holds 155,250 shares. Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.18% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 147,254 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 6,400 shares. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated has 28,753 shares. Diligent Ltd Llc accumulated 2,254 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company reported 60 shares. Hillsdale has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).