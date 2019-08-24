Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Great West Life Assurance Company Boosted Its Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holding by $529,289 as Stock Value Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 8,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 31,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 22,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 241,594 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 29,270 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 33,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 11/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 07/03/2018 – EISAI: MERCK TO PAY UP TO $650M FOR OPTIONS THROUGH 2020; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of Sept. 23; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Results roll in from Akzo Nobel, Merck, Uniper; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 51,092 shares to 56,125 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 34,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,422 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

