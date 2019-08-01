Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $522,153; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Upped Its Position by $501,903 as Stock Price Rose

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 55,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 886,011 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 830,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 44.57 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – GE Healthcare to sell certain software assets for $1.05 bln; 08/03/2018 – TARGET – STOCKTON PREVIOUSLY WORKED AT GE; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Operating Margin 7.7%; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 117,011 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 123,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 5.16 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF); 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team; 05/04/2018 – HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD HCLT.NS ACQUIRES LIFE SCIENCES AND CONSUMER SERVICES PROVIDER C3l SOLUTIONS FROM MERCK & CO INC; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 6,341 shares to 56,682 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 48,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne holds 11,200 shares. Tekla Management Limited Liability Company holds 993,083 shares. Madison Investment Inc invested in 275,329 shares. Carlson Capital Mngmt holds 3,519 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 180,371 shares. Philadelphia invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 101,608 are held by Trust Of Vermont. 15.96M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Com. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Company invested in 0.4% or 90,651 shares. Amp Investors Ltd has 0.62% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.33M shares. Webster Bancshares N A holds 27,603 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 3,050 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated Ny stated it has 82,032 shares. Jmg Financial Limited accumulated 4,518 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 1.74% or 206,248 shares.

