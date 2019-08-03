Merck & Co. (MRK) Position Maintained by Maryland Capital Management; Gardner Russo & Gardner Stake in Mastercard Cl A (MA) Has Trimmed by $150.67 Million as Share Price Rose

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 641,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 7.44 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75B, down from 8.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25M shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 4,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 51,732 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 47,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO PAY EISAI UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300 MLN U.S. DOLLARS AND UP TO $650 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN OPTION RIGHTS THROUGH 2020 AS PER DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Trial Met Secondary Endpoint of Overall Response Rate in Early Cohort of Participants; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assoc Inc invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 416,200 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Lc reported 428,016 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Incorporated invested in 2.5% or 112,429 shares. 980 were accumulated by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Limited Liability Company. Condor Cap Management reported 16,965 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Huber Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 51,550 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 13,567 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 150,821 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Coho Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Meeder Asset holds 47,051 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Df Dent And Communication reported 460,549 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca, California-based fund reported 3.19 million shares. Vestor Limited Liability Corporation invested in 51,484 shares or 2.22% of the stock.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Notes And Analysis From Merck’s Investor Day – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Barrons.com published: “UnitedHealth Is the Top Dow Stock, Merck Is the Worst. See, Markets Are Efficient. – Barron’s” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 319 shares to 13,740 shares, valued at $16.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,379 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Callahan Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 3,580 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 16,000 are owned by Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 10.38M shares or 0.8% of the stock. Accredited Invsts holds 11,976 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. First City Cap Management holds 1.82% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 30,499 shares. 87,136 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability. 9,827 were reported by Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Profund Advsrs Llc owns 112,231 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.07M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Hallmark Capital Management accumulated 0.39% or 42,543 shares. Kempner Cap Management holds 3.73% or 67,970 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 19,947 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.2% or 25,101 shares. New England Private Wealth Lc reported 9,739 shares.