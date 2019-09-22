Merck & Co. (MRK) Holder Beddow Capital Management Cut Holding; Founders Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $348,056

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 3,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 54,631 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, down from 58,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55 million shares traded or 130.26% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28M, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $281.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 27,241 shares to 327,573 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Et Al owns 270,388 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust reported 2.43% stake. Lifeplan Group has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wesbanco Bancshares has 1.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 207,168 shares. Lynch & In owns 39,805 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. 19,251 were accumulated by Hodges Inc. Fiduciary Company invested 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wright Invsts Serv invested 1.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Bankshares holds 0.89% or 92,934 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 12,312 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,953 shares. 227,200 were reported by Blackhill. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alberta Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 673,983 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,675 shares to 32,642 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 17.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Tru Service Lta invested in 0.58% or 55,080 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 78,004 are held by Choate Inv Advsr. Salem Investment Counselors has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 90,327 are owned by Argyle Management Inc. 643 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.29% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hennessy owns 76,250 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Rampart Inv Management Com Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gladius LP invested in 47,723 shares or 0.24% of the stock. The California-based Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.35% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 41,747 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Inc holds 3.17% or 72,133 shares. Spc Finance invested in 0.6% or 35,272 shares. 94,040 are owned by Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Co.