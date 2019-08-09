Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Rose While Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake; First American Bank Has Cut Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Stake by $624,498

First American Bank decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 14,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 177,443 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 192,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 7.11 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 2.66 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN A RANGE OF BETWEEN € 3.75BILLION AND € 4.0 BILLION; 31/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. & PREMIER COLLABORATING TO HELP CUT CLOSTRIDIUM DIF; 03/05/2018 – $MRK +2%; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Congo warns of “new phase” in Ebola outbreak after first urban case

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T. Rowe Price by 3,115 shares to 90,479 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfs by 80,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Pear Tree Funds.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.63% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Forbes J M Llp holds 321,432 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc owns 18,185 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Verus Fincl Partners accumulated 10,646 shares. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Regentatlantic Cap Llc holds 502,725 shares. Beaumont Partners Ltd Com stated it has 21,067 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J holds 0.27% or 16,038 shares in its portfolio. Foyston Gordon And Payne has invested 1.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.39% or 166,871 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 213,323 shares. Albion Group Inc Ut invested in 22,954 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 0.21% or 12,251 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt holds 1.04% or 115,397 shares. Moreover, Santa Barbara Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

