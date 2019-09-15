Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Lifted Holding; First American Bank Has Boosted Ingersoll (IR) Position by $369,936

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 4,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 202,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97 million, up from 197,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 7.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF); 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Carlos E. Represas to Retire From Board

First American Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 2,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 23,758 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, up from 20,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.01M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs by 26,046 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $21.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (NYSE:SPR) by 7,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,685 shares, and cut its stake in Federated (FMUSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kanawha Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Jennison Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 83,758 shares. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Financial Bank has invested 0.13% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Conning invested in 4,040 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,451 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs reported 12,901 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Hendershot stated it has 1,177 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsrs owns 2,996 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Martin & Company Tn has 42,846 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Co holds 45,988 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1,662 were reported by Hartford Fincl Mngmt Incorporated. Finance Architects owns 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 14 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,307 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.14% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.49% or 37,776 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.34% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Centre Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 3.77% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 186,640 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 100,128 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 40,794 shares. Bogle Inv Limited Partnership De holds 0.99% or 150,572 shares in its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Llc accumulated 34,660 shares or 1.26% of the stock. 29,773 were accumulated by Chase Invest Counsel. Sarasin & Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 62,153 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset holds 1.84M shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Eos LP accumulated 6,979 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 18,278 shares. 3,497 are owned by Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset. Oxbow Advsr Limited Co reported 6,029 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Farmers Trust holds 0.21% or 8,759 shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89,389 shares to 235,332 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland (NYSE:IR) by 12,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,356 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).