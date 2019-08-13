Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose While Diversified Trust Co Lowered by $736,376 Its Stake; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Strategic Financial Services Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.82 Million

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 2.52M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 8,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 60,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 69,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 8.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – EISAI, & MERCK & CO. SIGN ONCOLOGY PACT FOR LENVIMA; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. CITES NSCLC DATA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Raises Dividend to EUR1.25; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 3,630 shares to 833,802 shares, valued at $73.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 3,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 41,778 shares to 4,965 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 19,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,246 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $624,999 were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

